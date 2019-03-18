More child murder suspects held

The Police Homicide Department has arrested two more suspects in the case where five children of Kyenjojo businessman Joseph Tumwebaze of Kahompo trading center, were hacked to death.

This brings the number of suspects arrested to five, while another two are still at large.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that police was deployed immediately after the murder case, plus the wife of the businessman who was assaulted badly and dumped her in Kahompo river ,but was rescued .

Enanga said they suspect that the murders were a case of revenge after one of the relatives identified as Geoffrey Ndyanabo was allegedly involved in a murder of their relative way back in 2012. He was convicted by court but the bereaved kept the anger, which prompted the criminals to attack.

He adds that the police are still looking for the other two suspects at whose places the plan was made before being executed.