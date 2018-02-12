Ministry of Health to burn expired drugs

The Ministry of health and other stakeholders are in the process of burning expired drugs from all medical facilities across the country.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine says that between 12,000 and 15000 tons of expired drugs will be collected by the National Medical Stores and the Joint medical stores from different health facilities and transported to the incinerator in Nakasongola District

Dr Atwine says that the last time such an exercise was conducted in 2012 and the delay has been occasioned by lack of funding. She cautions district officials to ensure that the expired drugs and not diverted.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

February 12 2018