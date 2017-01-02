Minister wants farmers to support fight against drug resistant ticks

Minister of Agriculture Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja appeals for farmers’ support towards government’s fight against drug resistant ticks in the country.

Ssempijja says there are rampant cattle deaths in the country due to ticks that have proven resistant to the pesticides currently being used, revealing that they have purchased over 1000 litres of Acaricides yet to be tested In some parts of the country.

He added that after testing, more acaricides will be used to spray the entire country especially in the 16 most affected districts while banning all other pesticides off the Ugandan market.

He also revealed that after the nationwide spraying exercise the ministry will divide the country into 5 zones each of them to be given a particular type of acaricides which will be used to prevent ad eventually eradicate ticks.

