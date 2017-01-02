Micho to announce Uganda Cranes AFCON squad on Wednesdy

Cranes Coach Sredejovic ‘Micho’ Milutin says he will be announcing the final 23 man squad for the AFCON cup after a friendly with Tunisia on Wednesday this week .

The tactician says his so far impressed by the commitment showed by the players during the training session.

Uganda Cranes and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango Denis, William Luwagga Kizito and Robert Odongkara are yet to join the National team from their respective clubs

Coach Micho says that he expects them to join the team soon and take part in a special training program specialized designed for them.

Odongkara is set to travel from Ethiopia, Luwagga from Portugal while Onyango will be attending CAF Awards Ceremony before joining the camp

The Uganda Cranes players took part in the Gym session at the Ramada Lounge Hotel Gym in Tunisia where they arrived on Sunday.

The Cranes tactician says that he will use the match against Tunisia to select the final squad for the AFCON finals in Gabon.

Story by

Elly Kyeyune

January 02 2017