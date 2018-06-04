Mbale: Truck drivers protest over tender award

A group of more than 300 truck drivers storm the offices of Mbale municipal council protesting the way the tender to manage the lorry parks was awarded.

Carrying placards denouncing Mbale municipal council officials as corrupt.

The demonstration today follows a decision by Mbale Municipal council to award the management of offloading and loading fees from the lorry parks in Mbale to Equator contractors’ services limited.

The truck drivers association, through their chairperson, Jacob Wamalwa claim that awarding of the tender to Equator contractors limited owned was done without following the proper procedures saying there was no competitiveness in bidding the tender.

Mbale municipality mayor, Zandya Mutwalibu defended their decision to award the tender to Equators contractors’ limited saying the truck drivers failed to pay the required Shs 45m for the tender to council.

Mbale police commander Mathias Turyasingura calmed the situation aftre persuading the truck drivers to call off the demonstration with a promise to organize a meeting between the council officials and leaders of warring associations.

Story by

Ashaba Ashiraf

4th June, 2018