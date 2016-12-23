Mbale CAO & Buvuma finance officer charged with corruption

Mbale district chief administrative officer Paul Walakira and the former chief finance officer of Buvuma district Abdul Ssemwogerere have been charged with four counts before the anti corruption court.

These include abuse of office, causing financial loss , embezzlement and false accounting. They however denied the charges before chief magistrate Agnes Alum

They were granted a cash bail of 3 million shillings and four million shillings respectively and ordered to return to court on the 10th January 2016 for mention of their case

Prosecution alleges that between February 2011 and April 2013 Ssemwogerere irregularly approved payment of 50 million shillings for various transactions which led to loss of funds for Buvuma district.

