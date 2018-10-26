Maternal and infant maternity rates still too high – women activists

Kenneth Lukwago

The ever increasing cases of maternal mortality and infant mortality anger women activists who say that the Ugandan Government must take giant steps to address this challenge that has persisted for long.

Statistics show that Uganda currently stands at 366 maternal mortality deaths per 100,000 live births which is much higher than the Sustainable Development Goal target of reducing maternal deaths to 70 per 100,000 live births by the year 2030.

The women say that among the challenges is the low funding to the health sector, poor access to skilled health workers by women in labor, high cases of teenage pregnancy which stands at 25% among others.

The executive Director Women Democracy Network Perry Aritua says that Government needs to double its efforts and also ensure better health care at the local level to ensure that all expectant mothers can have quality care.

Addressing the media at hotel Africana ahead of The Women Week, the women movement leaders pushed for the amendment of the Presidential and Parliamentary Election Acts to reduce or scrap nomination fees saying they are hindrance to women who want to join elective politics.

Ahead of the 2016 general elections, the presidential election act was amended increasing the nomination fee from 8 to 20 million shillings and scrapping facilitation of a vehicle and 20 million shillings for nominated presidential candidates.

The parliamentary elections act was also amended increasing the nomination fee from 200,000/= to 3 Million shillings. This according to the women movement has had a negative impact on women participation in politics marked by the low number of those that aspired for both offices.

Now ahead of the women week activities the women under the hospices of the Uganda Women Network want the two acts amended. Olga Rucugoza Ajiri, a member of the women for Uganda activism group and former contestant for the Nakawa parliamentary seat presented the position of the movement on this matter at a press conference held at hotel Africana.

They are also supportive of the national political dialogue process being spearheaded by the Inter religious council of Uganda and the National elders’ forum but insist that they will not accept to mere participants.

The Executive Director Uganda Women Network Rita Aciro says that as the majority in Uganda, the voice of women in safe guarding the future of Uganda must be heard.