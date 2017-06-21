Makerere University Chancellorship Candidates present credentials

Candidates vying for the Makerere University Vice Chancellor job, make presentations of their vision and strategies to deliver for the university to the public.

The three candidates vying for the Universities are former presidential aspirant current deputy vice-chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, former presidential aspirant Prof Venansius Baryamureeba, and Prof Edward Kirumira, the principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

This after the chairperson of the search committee also vice chairperson of the Makerere university council, Irene Ovonji-Odida completed the review of the candidates’ academic documents, and conducting face-to-face interviews.

Each candidate has been offered 40 minutes to present and answer questions from the public with the first twenty minutes for presentation and 20 for questions and discussion from the public.

The first presentation was made by Professor Edward Kirumira, followed Nawangwe and Baryamureeba .