Majority of MPs are overweight & obese- Health experts

Results of a health screening exercise indicate that majority of Members of parliament are overweight and obese

The Non communicable disease screening exercise for mps, cabinet ministers and parliament staff has been on at parliament for the last three days

Dr. Fred Nakwagala a health expert from Mulago hospital attributes the problem of overweight among MPs to poor eating habits , like eating junk food and consumption of alcohol.

Speaking during the event, the deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Olanyah advised the mps and the general public to fight the vice

April 06 2017