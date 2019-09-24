M7 lays strategies to spur country’s economic growth

President Yoweri Museveni notes new strategies that should be focused on for economic transformation ahead of the next financial year.

This includes grouping of subsistence groups and Small and Medium Enterprises into commercial businesses, assessing the cost of doing business, and addressing regional inequalities especially in the Eastern and Northern parts of the country.

President Museveni further notes the need to strengthen vocational institutions and security among others

This, in a statement read by the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda

at the opening of the National Budget Conference for financial year 2020/21 at Serena Hotel in Kampala