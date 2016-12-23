M7 institutes an inquiry into land mess in the country

President Yoweri Museveni institutes a commission of inquiry into the effectiveness of the Law and processes of land acquisition, administration, management and registration in the country.

State Minister for Housing and urban planning Chris Byaryomunsi says the commission will be headed by lady justice Catherine Bamugemereire who recently also led the inquiry into the activities of the Uganda National Roads Authority.

Some of the other members on the committee include Owekitibwa Robert Sebunya, Former attoney General Fred Ruhindi, Mrs. Mary Oduka Ochan, Mrs Joyce Habasa, and Mr. George Bagonza Tinkamayire, among others.

Baryomunsi says the commission is expected to among other things investigate and inquire into the role and effectiveness of the Uganda Land Commission in administering public land and has been given a period of 6 months from the date of the first hearing.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

December 23 2016