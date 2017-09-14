M7 denies being behind lifting of presidential age limit

President Yoweri Museveni denies being behind the move to amend article 102 sub section b of the constitution that will see lifting of the presidential age limit.

Early this week majority of NRM Mps voted to move a private members bill which will see Museveni who will be 75 years in 2021 contest again for the country’s top office

The motion will now be tabled in parliament on Tuesday by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi

Museveni notes that the resolution made by the MPs is not the official stand of the NRM party

Meanwhile, the Women Movement pledges support to Kumi district woman Mp Monica Amoding , the only NRM female legislator who opposed lifting of the presidential age limit

The women movement through the Uganda Women Network says that Amoding’s decision must be emulated by other female legislators.

Rita Aciro is the executive director at UWONET says other female legislators must understand that when Uganda is plunged into turmoil by unpopular amendments women and children will suffer more.

Strory by

Godfrey Ssali &

Kenneth Lukwago

September 14 2017