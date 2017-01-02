Lubwama’s election case finally before high court

Habib Buwembo the registered voter of Lubaga South Constituency in Kampala has formally filed his petition in the High court, against the area MP Kato Lubwama, seeking orders setting aside his election and that fresh elections be conducted.

This after Justice Magret Ouli Oumo permitted him to challenge the Legislator’s academic qualification, out of time, having found out that there was unchallenged evidence of fraud in his academic documents.

Buwembo also wants court to declare that Kato’s normination, declaration and publication by the Electoral Commission as the validly elected MP for Lubaga South was fraudulent, having lacked the minimum formal education of UCE and UACE.

That Kato was also illegally admitted to Makerere University for Mature Entry as well as awarded a diploma in Music Dance and Drama.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

January 02 2017