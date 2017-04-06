Low voter turn up reported in Aruu

A low voter turn up is reported in Aruu North constituency in Pader district where residents are electing their member of parliament

The seat fell vacant after court of appeal nullified the election of Lucy Aciro Otim for breaching the electoral laws during the February 2016 elections.

The contest is mainly between NRM’s James Nabinson Kidega and Lucy Achiro, an independent candidate who is backed by the FDC party.

Others in the race are; Vincent Okot Obutu of the Democratic Party, Justin Boswell Oryema, and Henry Komakech who are independent candidates.

Election observer group, The citizens coalition on Electoral Democracy in Uganda –CCEDU notes a lower voter turn up

Story by

Jude Mutaawe

April 06 2017