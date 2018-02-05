Low income countries likely to have 70% increase in cancer cases-WHO

The World Health Organization estimates that there might be a 70% increase in cancer cases in low and middle income countries in the next 15 years.

The global health body attributes this to longer life spans and other risk factors such as alcohol and tobacco use, physical inactivity and obesity

In his message issued on the World Cancer day, WHO Technical officer Dr. Andre Iibawi said governments should understand common types of cancer and develop strategies to treat the disease

He adds that low and middle income countries should improve diagnostic services and early detection

