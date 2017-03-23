Lord Mayor to table bill to regulate boda boda & taxi business

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is set to table a bill of ordinance to regulate the operation of Boda boda cyclists and taxis in Kampala .

Lukwago says that KCCA has for long been in the process of streamlining the operation of Boda Boda cyclists in Kampala but this has allegedly been sabotaged by some politicians and big people in government who have their own selfish interests.

Addressing a press conference today Lukwago says the bill seeks to unify the leadership of Bodaboda’s and enacting a law to guide election of Boda boda Leaders.

Lukwago also reveals that he has written to the finance minister to clarify on the budget for the installation of CCTV Camera’s in Kampala following the President’s directive to install cameras.

Lukwago says that KCCA as an implementing agency has not been given a budget for the installation of these cameras

Story by

Rose Namale

March 23 2017