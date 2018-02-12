Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago drags Kamya to court for interfering with his work

Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has dragged the Minister for Kampala Betty Kamya to High court accusing her of interfering with his executive by illegally passing-off as the political head of the city whereas not.

Lukwago claims his mandate to serve as the duly elected mayor of the city has been usurped by Kamya who even took a decision on the 23rd / January 2018 to suspend council meetings where deliberations and decisions on how to govern the city are made .

According to court documents, Kamya stalled the council meetings on grounds that they are illegal and no longer relevant to the city a decision that Lukwago describes as irrational and unreasonable .

In his petition filed today, Lukwago now seeks orders to quash Kamya’s decision regarding the legality of Council meetings and another decision that subjects all his travels as the Lord Mayor to a “ministerial permit ” .

Lukwago claims such decisions are an infringement and abuse of his rights and freedoms.

Lukwago further seeks orders to compel Kamya put in place a metropolitan physical planning committee as required by the KCCA Act arguing that the absence of this committee negatively impacts him in the performance of his duties of developing and strategizing for the city.

Through his own law firm of Lukwago and company advocates, Lukwago contends that unless court intervenes and restrains Kamya from making such irrational decisions and passing-off as the Lord Mayor , the sovereignty of the people of Kampala will be put in jeopardy and hence forth affect the social contract he made with his voters in May 2016 .

Veronica Kayaga

