Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago drags Kamya to court for interfering with his work

  Latest News

Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has dragged  the Minister for Kampala Betty Kamya to High court accusing her of interfering with  his executive  by  illegally passing-off as  the political head of the city whereas not.
Lukwago claims his mandate to serve as the duly elected mayor of the city has been usurped by Kamya who even took a decision  on the 23rd / January 2018  to suspend council meetings where deliberations and decisions  on how to govern the city are made .

According to court documents, Kamya stalled the council meetings on grounds that they  are illegal and no longer  relevant to the city a decision that Lukwago describes as irrational and unreasonable .

In his petition filed today, Lukwago now   seeks orders to quash   Kamya’s decision regarding the legality of Council meetings and another  decision that subjects  all his travels as the Lord Mayor to a “ministerial permit ” .

Lukwago claims such decisions are an infringement and abuse of his rights and freedoms.

Lukwago further seeks orders to compel Kamya  put in place a metropolitan physical planning committee  as required by the KCCA Act arguing that the absence of this  committee negatively  impacts him in the performance of his duties of developing  and strategizing  for the city.

Through his own  law firm of Lukwago and company advocates, Lukwago contends that unless court intervenes and restrains Kamya from making such irrational decisions and passing-off as the Lord Mayor , the sovereignty of the people of Kampala will be put in jeopardy and  hence forth affect  the social contract he made with his voters in May 2016 .

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

February 12 2018