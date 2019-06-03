LOP starts consultations on Sugar bill

The Leader of Opposition in parliament Betty Aol Ochan embarks on a fact finding mission and consultations with stakeholders on the controversial Sugar bill.

The Sugar bill earlier passed by parliament was rejected by the president who is opposed to zoning of Sugar growing areas in relation to distribution of sugar factories.

The President and other indigenous Sugar production giants argue that zoning will affect the country’s production capacity

Aol says she will engage all players in the sugar industry to get first hand information before the matter is brought back to parliament for debate

Her first tour was at Atiack Sugar factory, flanked by EALA speaker Dan Kidega who also doubles as ATIAK Sugar board chairman.