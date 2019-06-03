LOP starts consultations on Sugar bill

The Leader of Opposition in parliament Betty Aol Ochan embarks on a fact finding mission and consultations with stakeholders on the controversial Sugar bill.

The Sugar bill earlier passed by parliament was rejected by the president who is opposed to zoning of Sugar growing areas in relation to distribution of sugar factories.

The President and other indigenous Sugar production giants argue that zoning will affect the country’s production capacity

Aol says she will engage all players in the sugar industry to get first hand information before the matter is brought back to parliament for debate

Her  first  tour  was  at  Atiack  Sugar  factory, flanked  by  EALA  speaker Dan Kidega  who also  doubles  as  ATIAK  Sugar  board  chairman.