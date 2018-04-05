Local IT company seeks partnership with US company Microsoft

Local IT Company, Afro Soft is making partnership with a US multinational technology company Microsoft to pass on practical IT skills to schools, young innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Director Afro- soft IT Solutions Ronald Katamba says the partnership will include providing computers and hardware

Katamba says a number of pupils and students who have enrolled for IT courses in some schools and universities have never touched a computer hence an able to get practical skills.

Katamba was speaking in an interview with journalists in Kampala, shortly after returning from the US from where he met Microsoft officials

He notes that it’s against this background that they holding mobile computer laboratories for schools and institutions to address the problem.

Katamba is a young innovator , best known for the jaguza livestock app that helps in detecting early stages of diseases in animals and used to monitor and detect theft of livestock.

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

April 05 2018