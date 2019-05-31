Local Gov’t financing very minimal – report

An analysis of the country’s budget indicates that allocation for Local Governments remains very minimal at 3.6 trillion shillings out of the country’s total budget of 38.9 trillion shillings.

The analysis by Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) focused on selected sectors with decentralized functions which include agriculture, education, health, social development, water and environment and works and transport.

Presenting the report findings during a break fast meeting at Serena Hotel, Makerere University Business School economics don Ramathan Ggoobi said most of the money remains at the center mainly held by ministries.

Ggoobi says this in the end incapacitates local governments in their pursuit to deliver services.

Speaking at the same event, the Chairperson Parliament’s Public Service and Local government committee Godfrey Onzima proposed that parliament enacts a law to seal allocation of local government financing.

Onzima notes that putting up a ceiling will compel government to allocate a considerable amount to help improve service provision at the local government level.