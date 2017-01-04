Local Council elections hang in balance

The electoral commission says it awaits amendments of the existing local government act and considering of the budget for the polls by government before proceeding with holding the local council elections.

Last year government revealed that the local council polls will be held this year after over 15 years without holding the polls

In the amendments presented by local government minister, the law has to be amended shifting from the secret ballot to lining up.

In a statement the secretary to the commission Sam Rwakoojo , the ministry is also yet to release the money required for preparation of the polls.

Jude Mutaawe

