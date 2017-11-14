Legal action against doctors is diversionary – doctor’s body

Striking doctors describe a court case filed against them by the medical workers Union as a diversionary move.

Earlier today the Uganda Medical Workers Union dragged all striking Doctors and medical practitioners to court, for engaging in an illegal strike.

Uganda Medical Association President Dr. Ekwaro Obuku and Workers MP Dr. Sam Lyomoki were sued separately for damages, resulting from announcing an industrial action without following the prescribed legal procedures.

Speaking to Radio One, Obuku noted that the suit is a waste of time. They plan a meeting with the Prime Minster

November 14 2017