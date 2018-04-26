Land probe to review summons to minister Amongi

The Land Probe Commission Chairperson Justice Catherine Bamugemereire says the Commission is going to renew its Witness Summons to the Minister of Lands Betty Amongi, to appear and throw more light on issues regarding the Land Fund.

Justice Bamugemereire insists that the Minister who is reportedly out of the Country, but had been summoned to appear today, should appear before the Land Probe Commission in person.

The Minister is wanted in respect to complaints made to the Commission, that instead of honest claimants like Senior Citizen Mzee Francis Gureme and Presidential Advisor John Nagenda among others to be compensated for their land, its conmen benefitting from the said fund.

The Ex Service Men aged between 90-114 years fought the two World Wars and are appearing in person to testify to this effect.

Last week Justice Bamugemereire issued a warning to Mukono Ministerial Zone not to carry out any activities of Surveys or Titling on the 36 square mile, disputed land.

