Land commission camps in Kasese district

The commission of inquiry into land matters makes a fact finding visit to aggrieved residents of Nkoko in Hima parish Kitswamba Sub County in Kasese district who were forcefully evicted by police to pave away for pastoralists.

Led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire the commissioners decried the deplorable situation the residents were going through with some living in swampy areas.

Justice Bamugemereire interacted with an expectant mother who narrated the pain she goes through in trying to access maternal services 10kms away from the camp coupled with poverty and hunger.

Justice Catherine described the situation as undeserving for any person living in Uganda adding that the commission will come with recommendations to government to bring an end to the conflicts in the area.

She said the commission is going to hear from the Kasese resident district commissioner who is accused by residents of causing unending land conflicts in Nkoko.

March 01 2018