Kitatta & 11 others charges with possession of firearms

The Patron of Boda-Boda 2010 Abdullah Kitata and 11 other people have appeared before the General Court Martial in Makindye and faced charges of unlawful possession of firearms and Military stores.

However they all refused to plead to the charges before the 7 member court Chaired by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti, saying they are not Military officers to be charged before an Army court.

Lt. Gen. Gutti then warned that he may be forced to take serious decisions regarding their behavior, of contempt of court yet they are charged with grave offences.

Court heard that on 21st/January 2018 at Vine Hotel in Wakaliga within Kampala city , Kitata , and others were found in possession of an SMG gun, 3 pistols , 59 rounds of live ammunition, without a valid firearm certificate.

All the items found on the suspects are ordinarily a monopoly of the UPDF, according to Prosecution’s Major Rapheal Mugisha.

Kitata and the group were represented by Counsel Joseph Kiryowa and a UPDF provided lawyer Capt. Brian Mogi.

They have now been remanded to Luzira prison till the 27th/February 2018 to allow their lawyers ample time to talk to them.

Kitata and co-accused have been in custody at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence headquarters Mbuya and Kigo government prison since their arrest on the 21st/January 2018.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

February 13 2018