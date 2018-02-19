Kirumira’s father challenges police tribunal in high court

Abubakar Kawooya, father to embattled Buyende DPC Muhammad Kirumira has gone to the High court seeking redress against the Chairman of the Police Disciplinary Court SCP Dennis Odongpiny.

Kawooya says his son is being subjected to illegal proceedings by Odongpiny whose conduct and that of other Senior Police Officers, Kirumira has since challenged in writing, under the Whistle Blowers Act.

Kawooya argues that Kirumira’s arrest and detention stems from these very concerns he raised against Odongpiny and other officers, and feels he will not get justice from the Police Disciplinary Court, the very reason he wants the High court to immediately halt these proceedings.

Kawooya also seeks orders that his son be unconditionally released from police detention, pay him damages for wrongful arrest and detention, plus an injunction permanently restraining the Police Court from charging Kirumira with offenses he whistle blew against Odongpiny and Senior Police Officers.

Last week Buganda Road Court dismissed Kirumira’s application that had sought for unconditional release from custody, on grounds he is legally charged before the Police Disciplinary Court for offences of corruption and professional misconduct.

Kirumira being dissatisfied he has now appealed to the High court. He has been in detention since his arrest in 1st /February 2018.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

February 19 2018