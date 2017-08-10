Kenya’s voting system very strong – Kerry

Former United States Secretary of State John Kerry says the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Kenya has put in place a voting system which “appears to be very strong.”

The former Secretary of State, who is in Kenya as Chief Election Observer for The Carter Center, says that view of the observer groups in the country is that the IEBC has a system that provides redundancy, providing for the ballots to be secured and to be counted.

He was speaking to reporters when he stopped at the IEBC tallying center at Bomas of Kenya.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki also said the IEBC “has discharged its responsibilities according to law and regulations” and said the elections should so far be considered to be free and fair.

Mbeki is leading the African Union (AU) Observers in the country.

However yesterday Uhuru Kenyatta’s challenger Raila Odinga dismissed the provisional results saying the IEBC system had been hacked and was not displaying correct vote results.

