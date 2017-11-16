Kasaijja calls for equity in remuneration of public servants

Finance Minister Matia Kasiajja calls for equity as far as remuneration of public servants is concerned.

He says the current salary disparity is not acceptable. Kasaijja says next financial year the Government will be spending 4 to 5 trillion shillings to cater for salaries

Addressing journalists at the media centre this morning, Kasaijja however wants the money equitably shared among public servants depending on the responsibility attached to an office.

On the current strike by doctors and demands of salary increment from other sectors elsewhere Kasaija says they will be catered for in the next budget. He adds that this will depend on the reports of the salary review process being undertaken by the public service ministry he says cabinet agreed on a formula but hopes the ministry of public service will follow it

Meanwhile , Members of the public express mixed reactions to the intervention of the armed forces to cater for emergency cases at Mulago national referral hospital after Government and the Doctors failed to strike an agreement.

Kenneth Lukwago

