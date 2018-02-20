Kaihura urges East African police chiefs to jointly fight terrorism

The inspector General of Police who is also the chairman Eastern African Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO)Kale Kayihura has called upon all African countries under ( EAPCCO) to work together and fight Terrorism.

Kayihura said this during the official opening of the 4th EAPCCO Counter Terrorism Workshop held at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel Entebbe Today under the theme’’ Sustaining regional cooperation to combat Terrorism and Violent Extremism’’

The IGP said that the only way of fighting counter terrorism is working together ,but rather strategize Early Detection and Prevention but not waiting to be Ambushed.

He also said that there must be evaluation and know where we are going and plan for the out come.

He further noted the inadquance of criminal justice which give chance the accused to be acquitted because of failure to bring out clear evidence that pin them when produced to courts of law thus bringing criminal justice based approaches to the center of counter terrorism efforts which is still a challenge.

12 countries which include Rwanda, Kenya, Somali, among others participated in this two day workshop.

Eve Muganga

February 20 2018