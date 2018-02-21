Kadaga wants govt to operationalize AIDS Trust fund

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga appeals to government to operationalize the AIDS Trust fund before the end of this year to help people living with HIV/AIDs.

Parliament in 2014 passed a law which provided for the fund to generate money locally to finance campaigns to fight HIV/AIDS.

Kadaga says that though the regulations to operationalise the fund were approved by Parliament, it is yet to be activated hence affecting the fight against Hiv/Aids.

Kadaga also applauded the parliamentary Committee on HIV/AIDs for collaborating with citizens to raise awareness on its prevention and treatment.

This while officially opening the parliament health week which runs until Friday this week under the theme : My health, My right

One of the service providers, Michael Auk from the Non Communicable Disease centre advises the public, legislators to eat balanced diets and also do physical exercise to prevent hypertension, diabetes, cancer that are lifestyle related diseases.

