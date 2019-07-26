Kadaga accuses MPs of being corrupt

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga criticizes members of parliament who indulge in corrupt acts.

Kadaga says in some instances some MPs sign for allowances for parliamentary sittings, Conferences and seminars that they do not attend.

She also calls for the establishment of integrity clubs in schools as a way of leveraging the education system to promote integrity and character formation among students.

While launching the Parliamentary forum on Ethics and Integrity at parliament. Kadaga said the education sector presents a significant opportunity and entry point for long-term anti-corruption work.