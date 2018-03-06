Justice Mukiibi, Elubu & Okalany to try Jamil Mukulu

A Panel instituted to try Rebel Leader of the Allied Democratic Forces Jamil Mukulu, has been named.

Three Judges of the International Crimes Division of the High court, including the Head of this court Justice Moses Mukiiibi, Justice Michael Elubu and Justice Susan Okalany will be handling the main trial, while Justice Eve Luswata has been allocated for the pre-hearing session whose date she is yet to fix.

Jamil Mukulu and 34 other people including Australian Cardiologist Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi were indicted for 24 counts including Terrorism, Aiding and abetting terrorism, Crimes against humanity, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and membership to a terrorist organization.

Mukulu was arrested in Tanzania in April 2015 and extradited to Uganda.

Last year investigations into Mukulu’s case were reported complete before Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court which then sent his case file to the International Crimes Court for trial.

Mukulu, was first detained at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja District before he was transferred to Luzira prison in Kampala.

Only co-accused, Dr Aggrey Kiyingi, a Ugandan cardiologist living in Australia, is not in prison.