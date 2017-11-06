Journalists Stanley Ndawula & Robert Ndawula released on bail

Two Journalists from the Investigator Online Publication are charged before the Kampala City Hall Magistrate court, with libel and offensive Communication against the Inspector General of Police, General Kale Kayihura.

Stanley Ndawula and Robert Ndawula appeared before Grade one Magistrate Beatrice Khainza and denied the charges.

They are alleged to have published false news alleging that the General had resorted to killing his own officers as a way of covering his crime.

This was on 29/September/2017 at Kisaasi in Kampala District.

It’s further alleged that between September and October, the two went head to disturb the peace and privacy of the IGP, when they posted on social media network, that Gen Kayihura had been arrested and that military had cordoned off his home, which allegations have injured his reputation.

State Prosecutor ASP Benon Emmanuel Ayebare representing the Directorate of Public Prosecution, did not object to their bail and Magistrate Khainza ordered each of the accused journalist to pay a cash bail of 700,000shs, while their sureties were ordered to sign a noncash bond of 1million shs, and to ensure that the accused persons return to court on 22nd/November/2017 as inquiries into their case continue.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

November 06 2017