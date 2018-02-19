Journalist Charles Etukuri finally released

Journalist Charles Etukuri has been released without charge.

The New vision Editor John Kakande says Etukuri was picked up by Internal Security Organisation operatives in connection with a story he wrote about the death of a Finish national at Pearl of Africa hotel.

Now this comes shortly after High court in Kampala ordered Security Minister Henry Tumukunde and the Director General of the Internal Security Organisation(ISO) Kaka Bagyenda to produce— then missing Etukuri in court dead or alive.

The order was issued this afternoon by Justice Lydia Mugambe on the request of NewVision lawyer Tonny Kirabira.

According to the order, the duo were directed to either unconditionally release Etukuri or produce him court not later than 26th/February 2018 at mid-day.

Court documents including an affidavit sworn by Etukuri’s supervisor Jimmy Adriko show that on 13th/February at about 1pm, men dressed in Millitary attire abducted Etukuri from his place of work at the NewVision publication Hqtrs along Industrial area in Kampala.

That since then Etukuri had been detained in communicado without allowing him access to his relatives or lawyers or being formally charged in any court of law.

According to counsel Kirabira, Etukuri was being held by ISO and it’s against this background that court ordered the security minister and ISO director to produce his him.

February 19 2018