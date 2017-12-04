Joint Medical Stores to start manufacturing drugs

More private sector players are showing interest in joining the manufacture of drugs to ensure more affordable clinical and pharmaceutical products on the Ugandan market.

Companies involved in the manufacture of drugs in Uganda include Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries, Abacus Pharmaceuticals, Rene Industries and Cipla , Quality Chemical Industries

The Church founded Joint Medical Stores is the latest to join the manufacture of drugs , its focus being production of Nutrition supplements, clinical oxygen and medical sundries

JMS Executive Director Dr. Bildard Baguma says the first phase of production is slated to begin this month

Story by

Julius Ggayi

