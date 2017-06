SC Villa have completed the signing of midfielder Allan Kyambadde from Vipers SC though has been on loan to Express last season.

The attacking midfielder has signed a two year deal with the Villa Park side as a free agent following expiry of his contract at Vipers SC.

He is the fourth player among those who played for Express FC last season,in a week to join SC Villa. Musa Mukasa, Simon Sserunkuuma and Mahad Kakooza joined SC Villa early this week.