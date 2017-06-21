Jailed for diverting telephone traffick

A man who was arrested with Simcards he was using to intercept international calls and receiving them as local calls, has been sentenced to one year in luzira prison for Electronic fraud.

Kasule Geoffrey was last week arraigned before the newly created Standards, Utilities and Wildlife court, and he pleaded guilty to this crime.

Today Chief Magistrate James Eremye Mawanda told him to serve the one year for all the three counts including Electronic Fraud, unauthorized use of computer services and establishing a telecommunication system without a license from Uganda Communication Commission.

Kasule admitted having installed, maintained and operated the said the telecommunication system inside his house at Masanafu- Rubaga Division in Kampala District, between January/19th to May this year.

According to UCC’s Head Legal Affairs Abdul Sallam Waiswa, the accused was arrested after Airtel Uganda Network suspected the volume of incoming traffic was not tallying with the expected revenue and notified them.