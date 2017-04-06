IPU calls for urgent action to fight famine

The Inter Parliamentary Union meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh has come to a close with a call for urgent international action to save millions of people from famine and drought in parts of Africa and Yemen.

In a Communiqué, the Assembly urged parliamentarians to play their role to bring relief to the millions of people facing starvation and death but also put pressure on their governments to fund humanitarian relief operations to avert the crisis.

Over 650 Members of Parliament from 132 countries have been meeting in Dhaka from 1-5 April 2017.

While presenting her remarks of the African Geo-Political Group, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga expressed gratitude to the Assembly for adopting the emergency item on famine and drought, which she said was prevalent in many African countries, including Uganda.

Meanwhile newly elected President Forum of Young Parliamentarians also Arua district women Mp Mourine Osoru, made her maiden speech to the IPU Governing Council with a call to the world parliamentarians to demonstrate action and ensure youth inclusion in employment and political leadership.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

