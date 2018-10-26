Involve people in plans, MP pleads over landslide victims



Godfrey Ssali

Mbale Municipality Member of Parliament Jack wamanga Wamai insists Government should let people affected in the Bududa mud slide to take part in the relocation exercise by allowing them to identify nearby land where they can be resettled.

He says government should give victims money equivalent to 2 acres of land as it had proposed as this will give many confidence in the land they would want to settle than forcing them to settle in area they don’t want.

Wamanga Wamai says the land that was purchased by government in Bulambuli district is in a water logged area and it still has issues in regards to ownership.

He suggests that there are nearer places within Bugisu where the affected people can settle instead of sending them in faraway places where they can’t easily find means of getting food for their families.