Inter-religious council of Uganda to hold a national dialogue in 2017

The Inter-religious Council of Uganda in partnership with the Elders Forum is set to hold another national dialogue on issues mainly affecting ordinary Ugandans.The council’s secretary general Joshua Kitakule the dialogue will reflect on the 2016 elections and service delivery by political leaders and government departments

Kitakule says they are currently in a consultative phase in order to involve Ugandans at setting the agenda of the dialogue to be held early next year.

In January this year, the Inter Religious Council of Uganda organized the first ever national televised Presidential Debate of the 2016 elections providing the public with a platform to engage their leaders on their political manifestos

Emmy Delux Alomu

21 December 2016