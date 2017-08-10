Individuals without IDs to be denied health services

The Executive Director Mulago National Referral Hospital Dr Baterana Byarugaba warns that Ugandans without National Identity cards will not access treatment at Mulago and other regional referral Hospitals.

After rehabilitation, the hospital will offer normal referrals at a free cost and only pay a specified amount to cater for super specialized services

Addressing journalists during a tour of the ongoing reconstruction of hospital Baterana notes that one’s National ID number will serve as the patient’s number hence making it hard for those without IDs to access health services.

Story by

Vincent Kisiriko

August 10 2017