Impunity shrouds degradation of environment

Director Environmental affairs at the ministry of Water and Environment Paul Mafabi decries the high level of impunity by those degrading wetlands and other Eco-sensitive areas.

Mafabi says that this class of people think they are untouchable and most of them are now armed which makes it hard for relevant agencies to stop their activities

Mafabi was addressing a joint press conference with members of the parliamentary forum on Climate change at the media centre when he revealed that 30% of Wetlands in the country have been destroyed

But Manjiya county Mp John Baptist Nambeshe says that all efforts to protect the environment will remain useless if there is no political will to deal with those using impunity.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

February 07 2018