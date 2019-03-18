Immigration official nabbed in graft

Three workers at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration attached to Masaka regional office have been arrested for corruption.

Robert Lumu, the regional Immigration coordinator, Davis Ssemaganda and Molly Ikuru, who both serve in the designations of Assistant immigration officers has been arrested for charging unlawful fees from clients that seek services of their offices.

The trio was picked on Monday, on orders of Masaka Resident District Commissioner Herman Ssentongo. Their arrest followed reports of increasing of extortion at their office.

According to Ssentongo, the officers had made it of charging exorbitant fees from passport applicants, and often withholding those whose owners decline to offer bribes.

He reveals that his office is currently have several complaints of people who have been tossed at the office upon their failure to bribe the regional passport issuing officers.

Before the being in taken into Masaka Central Police cells, the arrested officers have denied the allegations of extortion.

By Ezekiel Ssekweyama