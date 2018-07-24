IGP issues guidelines for LC 2 polls

The inspector General of police Okoth Ochola cautions all unit commanders not to use excessive force as they secure the ongoing electoral process in parts of the country.

The current electoral process as set by electoral commission will end on 27th of this month with the election of LC2 chairpersons, MPs for the new municipalities and Mayors

He advises police commanders and politicians to exercise democracy without taking sides.

His statement was presented to the media at the central police station in Kampala, by the Police spokesman Emirian Kayima.

Meanwhile, Police threatens to arrest people inciting Ugandans to desist from paying the social media tax and that on mobile money transactions.

This as police officers arrest one person in down town Kampala, impounding a mega loudspeaker that he was using, with a recorded message urging members of public not to pay the taxes.

Addressing journalists at the Central police station, the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said police is currently investigating the voice behind this message.

Kayima adds that intelligence has it that using such means of communication can propagate other criminal acts of incitement and terrorism among others

Story by

Jude Mutaawe

July 24 2018