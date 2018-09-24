IGG to appeal Byandala’s acquittal

The Inspector General of Government appeals the acquittal of former Works Minister Eng. Abraham Byandala and 3 others over the Mukono -Katosi road saga.

The IGG is also appealing the sentences given to the convicts ; Apollo Senkeeto , Joe Ssemugooma and Wilberforce Senjako of 10 and 5 years imprisonment respectively, for stealing 24.7bn shs meant to upgrade the road, saying they were too lenient to meet the ends of justice.

According to the notice of appeal , the IGG Irene Mulyagonja says she is dissatisfied with the decision of Anti-corruption court Judge Lawrence Gidudu, delivered on 29th/August 2018 in which he cleared Eng. Byandala, UNRA’s Eng. Berunado Kimeze Ssebugga, Lawyer Marvin Baryaruha and Housing Finance Bank Staff Isaac Mugote on all counts of Abuse of office, disobeying lawful orders and Causing Financial Loss.

The IGG has however asked the Court of Appeal to give her time to peruse the lower court record, to enable her file the grounds of her appeal.

On Monday, Apollo Ssenkeeto and Joe Ssemugooma filed their appeal challenging their conviction and sentence.