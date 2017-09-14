Iganga votes woman MP today

Voters in Iganga go the polls today to elect the district woman member of parliament.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Hailat Kaudah who succumbed to pregnancy complications

Five candidates are vying for the seat and these include Brenda Asinde of NRM, Nantale Mariam of FDC, Babirye Asha Magumba, Oliva Kwagala Mawanda and Aziza Kakerewe all independents.

Electoral Commission chairman Simon Byabakama say electoral materials that include ballot papers and boxes arrived at the district headquarters on time

Byabakama warns candidates and supporters against disrupting the election.

Vincent Mukisa

