ICC receives petition to investigate Kasese killings

The International Criminal court acknowledges receipt of a petition by political leaders of Kasese district to open formal investigations into gross human rights violations in the district.

This follows clashes between security forces and royal guards of the Omusinga wa Rwenzurur Charles Wesley Mumbere last month.

According to a letter presented to journalists by the leader of opposition in parliament Winnie Kiiza, the petition was duly entered in the communications register of the office of the prosecutor with assurance that action will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Rome statute of the court.

Kiiza expresses optimism that the court will investigate the indiscriminate murder, massacre and acts of genocide committed by members of the security agencies.

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

January 04 2017