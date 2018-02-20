Hepatitis B cases on the increase – medics

Medics warn that there could be a huge number of people with Hepatitis B virus and unaware of their predicament due to its nature of presentation.

The Head of Kiruddu Government Hospital Dr. Charles Kabugo says sometimes Hepatitis B presents its self as malaria because of similarities in symptoms

Kabugo says as a result many people get wrong prescription

Speaking during the NSSF Customer Connect Events at the constitutional square in Kampala, Kabugo emphasized the need for early diagnosis even before symptoms appear so as to get proper treatment.

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

February 20 2018