Health practitioners want govt to set up sickle cell clinics

Health practitioners propose that government sets up dedicated sickle cell clinics across the country to address the prevalence of the disease.

Statistics indicate that 20,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease annually with 80% of the babies dying before reaching 18 years of age

The Managing Director UMC Victoria Hospital Dr. Anurag Shah says once installed the clinics should be fully equipped and stocked with medicines to help sickle cell patients in hard to reach areas access health care

Dr. Anurag also wants government to push for mandatory screening of newly born babies to ascertain their status and give the regular care which is two times a month

He says it is against this background that they partnering with Buganda Kingdom to support the Kabaka volley ball tournament, part of activities for the Kabaka birthday festivities.

Wycliffe Sebunya

April 05 2018