Have sign language or lose license – UCC tells TVs

By Jude Mutawe

The Uganda Communications Commission has give up to 1 January next year as the dead line to all Television broadcasters in respect to non compliance to provide sign language and subtitles in major newscast and programs to persons with disabilities.

The Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission Engineer Godfrey Mutabazi tells Radio One that according to the minimum broadcasting standards on the issue of Persons With Disabilities Act 2016 , provides that any person who owns a Tv station shall provide sign language inset or subtitle in at least one major newscast program each day and in all special programs of national significance.

He says that all Tvs stations that will not comply with the law by January 1,2019 , his license will not be be renewed as provided under Persons With Disabilities Act 2006.